Mutharika rewards Msonda

President Peter Mutharika has rewarded former spokesperson for People’s Party (PP) Ken Msonda following his move to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The president has appointed the politician as a member of the Public Private Partnership Commission (PPPC).

This is the first position offered to Msonda since he joined the ruling DPP at a rally on November 27, 2016 at Masintha ground in Lilongwe.

According to a statement, the commission is chaired by Lamion Gama and members also include Fredrick Changaya, Elia Bodole, and Rosemary Mkandawire, secretary to the treasury ex- Officio, secretary for industry, trade and tourism, secretary for economic planning and development, the solicitor general and secretary for ministry of justice.

Last week the president also appointed various people including politicians, members of the clergy, and traditional leaders into new parastatal boards.

Mutharika appointed the new members following the expiry of the mandates for previous boards or dissolution of the boards, according to a government statement.

