Kondi Msungama’s camp ready to obtain an injunction against Bullets polls

The decision by Nyasa Big Bullets Board of Trustees to have the positions of General Secretary and Treasurer scrapped off in the main executive committee ahead of next month’s polls has irked Kondi Msungama’s camp which has since indicated it will take the matter to court.

Bullets’s Board of Trustees had a meeting on Saturday where they resolved to have the main executive polls on March 18 but scrapped off the said positions in favor of having a full time administrator and a professional accountant in line with the club licensing and the commercialization drive being championed by Malinda Chinyama.

However, the decision has not been welcomed by Msungama’s camp which has threatened to obtain a court injunction to stop the polls if the decision is not reversed.

“We are surprised with what the so called Board of Trustees agreed on Saturday because Bullets’s constitution is clear on this and we will not accept this.”’

”If they won’t reverse this decision, we will be forced to obtain an injunction against the polls because they can’t just wake up to make such a decision. They failed to convince delegates at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) to have the positions scrapped off, why have they undermined the power of the constitution? We will not accept this,” he said.

He also made a shock revelation that the current Board of Trustees’ term of office expired some years ago and they had no power to call for a such meeting without Chairman James Busile.

“There term of office expired some years ago and we don’t recognize them. They have no mandate to lead us and to call for a such meeting so they must respect themselves and leave because they have no power to lead us,” he explained.

And commenting on Msungama’s sentiments, Board of Trustees General Secretary Jim Kalua said change will always face resistance.

“I am just concerned with the sentiments but change will always face resistance,” he said.

Meanwhile, reports reaching Malawi24 indicates that Busile has resigned from his position as Board of Trustees chairman with immediate effect.