Electricity problems to end soon, government pledges

Government through the Ministry of Energy, Natural Resources and Mining has assured Malawians that electricity challenges currently rocking the country will come to an end soon.

The assurance was brought forward by minister responsible Bright Msaka in an interview with the local media.

Msaka said his ministry is aware of the electricity problems that the country is facing.

He added that the ministry is doing all it can to make sure that the problem is dealt with once and for all.

According to Msaka, his ministry is working hard to ensure the provision of alternative sources of electricity.

Msaka further uttered that the ministry is also aware that people in the country use electricity as the main source of power as such there is a need to find permanent solutions to the problem.

In the year of 2016, government was assuring that electricity problems will end early of 2017 but until now the problem continues to hit the country.

Government however managed to unbundle Electricity Supply of Malawi (ESCOM) in order allow other companies to invest in the sector, something which the current administration hopes will increase power generation thus reducing blackouts.