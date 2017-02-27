Dry spells hit Nsanje, Chikwawa

There are fears that hundreds of Malawians in the Lower Shire districts of Nsanje and Chikwawa may yet again face starvation this year following a dry spell that has hit some parts of the districts.

Councillors for Misamvu Ward, Andrew Piriminta and Nyachilenda Ward,Chungano Bester in an interview with Malawi24 said, the situation is worse in Traditional Authorities Tengani,Mlolo and Ndamera in the district saying these are also the areas that have been faced the recent pest attacks on crop fields.

He said most crops have withered as a result of the dry spell.

This is a repeat of last year’s scenario, contrary to a prediction by weather experts that most parts of the country would experience heavy rains this rainy season due to the La Nina weather phenomenon.

Piriminta told this publication that the crops have withered in the area as a result of sporadic rainfall. He feared people in the area would face starvation if they do not receive relief food. District agricultural officials are yet to comment on the development.

Meanwhile,Chikwawa South Member of Parliament,Illias Abdul Karim said he is committed with the distribution of relief maize to his in an effort to contain the hunger situation that has hit his area.

Speaking to Malawi24 on Sunday when he distributed over 200 bags of 50kg maize to the hunger stricken families at Group Village Headman Nyambiro in the area of T/A Ngabu, Karim emphasized to continue with the donation saying he will only stop once the situation is contained.

“I will not let my people die of starvation in this area. I will do everything possible to assist my people until this hunger goes away”,promised Karim.

This the situation comes at the back of another tragedy as stalk borers and army worms also attacked crops fields in Nsanje and Chikwawa districts.