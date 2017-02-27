Devotion: Approval is granted

Act 10:34-35 “Then Peter opened his mouth, and said, Of a truth I perceive that God is no respecter of persons: But in every nation he that fears him, and works righteousness, is accepted with him.”

I have personally heard people cursing their own nation and wish they were born else where. They believe they could be better or could run a better business if they were in America, UK or China than their country. They blame their country’s currency, economy and political systems for their failure in life, but this is not consistent with the Word.

When you look at the scripture above,the Bible says God shows no partiality to men but in EVERY NATION He ACCEPTS those who fear Him. The word translated accepted is the Greek Word DEKTOS which means to APPROVE. God approves anybody doing what is consistent with His Word regardless of where they arr coming from. If you want to be a success in any area, you have His approval. If a student wants to improve their grades, God approved that. If you want to run a very big multibillion business for the sake of the Kingdom, God has approved you regardless of where you are coming from. Its time to start mobilising resources and never limit yourself by geographical locations. Remember he has given us Nations for our inheritance(Psalm 2:8).

I accept the fact that the Jews are very blessed people and most of the influential and rich people are the Jews. However the Bible tells us that in Christ Jesus we operate under the same Abrahamic blessings and there is no distinction between a Jew and a non Jew.

Think about this! You also operate in the same Abrahamic blessings, you can be influential. Dont look yourself as an African but rather as someone in Christ approved for success. Remember we are citizens of Zion and we are in Africa or Malawi as Ambassadors. We dont belong here.

Gal 3:28-29“ There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Jesus. And if ye be Christ’s, then are ye Abraham’s seed, and heirs according to the promise.”

Confession

I am a citizen of Zion. I am an heir and joint heir with Christ. I am not limited by the geographical location. Doing exploits is my portion. In Jesus Name.Amen.

