Chakwera on the wrong side – political scientist

A political scientist in the country has trashed Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera’s suggestion that the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) should probe all cabinet ministers.

After the ACB found cash amounting to K124 million and US$58,000 at the house of former agriculture minister George Chaponda, Chakwera called on President Peter Mutharika to immediately direct the Anti-corruption Bureau to conduct similar probes on the assets of each member of cabinet.

He further said that Mutharika should also direct the National Intelligence Bureau to place every member of cabinet under surveillance until Malawian people are given assurances that no other minister of government is using their position to conduct undocumented transactions for personal enrichment.

However, one of the political scientists in the country, Wonderful Mkhutche, has said the leader of opposition is painting all ministers with the same brush.

“Dr. Chakwera is wrong on that the case of Dr. Chaponda and everything that happened should not be used as a witch-hunt all the ministers,” said Mkhutche.

The political scientist advised Chakwera not to be an opportunist in this issue saying he should not fight with the government or individuals since what the country need is a political opposition that aims at institutional changes.