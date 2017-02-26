Stolen items worth K11m recovered in Balaka

Balaka Police have recovered eleven solar panels, two water pumps, and Yamaha DT motorcycle worth K11 million which were stolen from Nankhono Irrigation Scheme and CADECOM offices respectively at Ulongwe in Balaka.

Balaka Police Deputy Spokesperson Gerald Sumaili said they have since arrested three suspects in connection with the thefts. He identified the three as Fabiano Chisale, 42, Peter Chiwaya, 37, and Gift Kadali, 29.

He said the three had been on the run since committing the offence in December last year but were arrested by CID personnel following a tip-off from well-wishers that led to recovering of the items.

According to Sumaili, the suspects are in police custody awaiting trial in the court of law on accounts of theft contrary to section 278 of the Penal code.

Fabiano Chisale and Gift Kadali come from the area of Traditional Authority Kalembo in Balaka while their accomplice Peter Chiwaya hails from Khoviwa village Traditional Authority Chikumbu in Mulanje district.

Meanwhile, Balaka police station has hailed the continuous support that the general public is showing in the fight against crime in the district.