Malawi pastor takes talent to high level

Despite his Global United Believers (GUB) ministry centering on winning souls to God, Pastor Daniel Walusa has turned his ministry to be a forum of promoting talent in Malawi.

The church organised a talent show in the commercial city of Blantyre on Saturday aimed at promoting young talented artists in the country.

The show that witnessed young talented youths showcasing dancing skills, singing, among other talents, opened up a Christian forum for young people to appreciate their talents.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24, Walusa said the ministry is to give the youths an opportunity of exposure to the public.

“First we noted that many youths were not given opportunities in their churches to showcase different talents that’s why we came up with this show to appreciate what God gave to these youths,” said Walusa.

He added that the ministry is to organize an international show for the youths in the country to learn more from fellow talented youths in other countries.

GUB founder, Walusa, is a local pastor whose ministry has focused to help many on spiritual matters.

His spiritual work covers preaching and writing devotions on Malawi24.