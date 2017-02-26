DPP government shivers at the prospect of investigating Mutharika’s cabinet

The Malawi Government has brushed aside calls by the opposition for the Anti-Corruption Bureau to probe all cabinet ministers on suspicions of corruption.

Members of Parliament during the week suggested that all cabinet ministers must be investigated after huge sums of money were found at the house of fired minister of agriculture, irrigation and water development George Chaponda.

Concurring with the legislators, leader of opposition Lazarus Chakwera also recommended that all ministers must be investigated.

“We demand that in view of the fact that a high ranking member of Mutharika’s cabinet has been caught in possession of cash amounts that have the looks of illicit cashflows reminiscent of Cashgate, President Mutharika immediately directs the Anti-Corruption Bureau to conduct similar searches in the assets of each member of his cabinet.

“[Mutharika should] immediately direct the Financial Intelligence Authority to examine the personal bank accounts of every member of his cabinet; and immediately direct the National Intelligence Bureau to place every member of his cabinet under surveillance until the Malawian people are given assurances that no other minister of government is using their position to conduct undocumented transactions for person,” reads part of the statement.

However, government spokesperson Nicholas Dausi has hit back saying such a probe would be illegal.

“Every case has to be tried on who is accused, there is no way you can accuse an institution, you accuse an individual basing on the evidence you have, so to say that all ministers must be probed just because there is an issue it’s not correct, I mean it’s illegal,” said Dausi.

The Information Minister also advised Chakwera not to act holy saying he needs to be investigated on how he is building his multimillion kwacha mansion in Lilongwe.

“Dr. Chakwera want to be seen holy, but what he has said is a political statement driven by vengeance and anger,” said Dausi.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided Chaponda’s house in search for information regarding the maizegate scandal as per recommendation by the commission of the inquiry that was appointed by Mutharika.

Additional reporting by Victoria Milanzi