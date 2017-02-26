Devotion: Do the Word

James 1:22-25 “But be ye doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving your own selves.”

As seen above, it is the desire of God that we do His word and not just hear it and deceive ourselves. Actually the person who knows and doesn’t do gets the same results as the one who doesn’t know and doesn’t do.

For example you may know that applying fertilizer or manure is good for the crops but you may choose not to apply the fertilizer or manure and you will get the same results as the one who was never told that fertilizer or manure is important.

Doing the Word is different from obeying the Word. For example in a play, an actor can take up a role of a dog. He is a person but during the play he would bark like a dog and do some things dogs do but his nature is not of a dog. Once the play is over, he will start behaving like a normal human being. This shows that during the play, the actor was just obeying the script of the play because it wasn’t his nature.

However if the same actor is a man and has been given a role of a man, he will not struggle to do it because it is consistent with his nature.

This is true for the Word of God. In the old testament, before people were born again, they did not have the divine nature that we have (2 Peter 1:4) and as a result they were just told to obey the commandments because it was not consistent with their nature. In the new testament, we who are born again are given the divine nature and hence we are told to do the Word because our nature is already consistent with what the Word says. You don’t need to struggle to do the Word.

In Ezekiel 36:26-27 there is a prophecy of the new creation(Born Agains) in Christ Jesus who are going to be the DOERS of the Word. “A new heart also will I give you, and a new spirit will I put within you: and I will take away the stony heart out of your flesh, and I will give you an heart of flesh. And I will put my spirit within you, and cause you to walk in my statutes, and ye shall keep my judgments, and DO them.”

Let the Word be your everyday life and see the results in your life. You will live a greater life 24/7/365

Confession

I am the doer of the Word. I have a divine nature which is consistent with the Word of God. I do the Word and get right results. In Jesus Name. Amen.

