Bullets executive committee polls on March 18

Nyasa Big Bullets Board of Trustees committee meeting has agreed to hold main executive committee polls next month, Malawi24 can reveal.

After weeks of disagreements between the newly elected supporters executive committee and some of the members in the Board of Trustees over a decision by the latter to have the polls cancelled, 18th March 2017 has been set for the polls to elect new committee for the Blantyre based giants.

The Board of Trustees had a meeting in Lilongwe at Crown Hotel where they agreed to have the polls despite some section of them being in total disagreement with the decision.

According to information made available to this publication, only three positions will be up for grabs, with the positions of Treasurer and General Secretary declared invalid as the team will employ a professial accountant and an administrative officer.

Those interested will contest on Chairman position, Vice Chairman position and the Publicity Secretary position.

This is a blow to the likes of Harold Fote and Higger Mkandawire who were interested to contest for the General Secretary’s position and Trust Nkhoma and Bruce Tambwali who were vying for the treasurer’ position.