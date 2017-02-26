Angry mob burns thug to death

An angry mob in Lilongwe on Saturday burnt to death a man who had attacked a bicycle taxi operator. The incident occurred in Area 23 in the city.

According to reports, the thug stabbed the bicycle operator on the leg and ran away but some people saw him thus they organised themselves and caught him.

One of the people at the scene told Malawi24 that the man was first severely beaten by the mob before setting him ablaze.

“They also accused him of walking at night in order to steal from people who are doing business in the area,” he said. According to the eyewitness, the thief tried to run while on fire but that time it was too late for him to escape his fate. “He just managed to run a few feet and then he fell down and that was his demise,” he said.

The man was killed few kilometres from Area 23 Police Unit but that time no officer was available at the scene.