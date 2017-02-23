Madonna posts photos of transformed Malawian kids

Madonna could not wait any longer to show the world the magic done on Malawian twin sisters whom she adopted a few weeks ago.

The pop star has shared photos of Esther and Stella Mwale looking all changed. The girls who are just a few weeks old in the United States of America have been exposed in two pictures.

The two pictures the singer posted on Instagram are an implicit comparison of the kids before and after experiencing change of environment. One shows Esther and Stella posing with their foster sister, Lourdes, before America.

Another visual shows the Malawian sisters in similar Adidas sports suits. They are all smiling to the camera, a signal of better life in America.

Madonna has four adopted children from Malawi. All kids were spotted at the same orphanage in Mchinji.

Since crossing the sea, all the adopted Malawian kids have never looked the same.