Kamwendo considering buying out contract

In a desperate bid to move to the newly promoted Masters Security FC, Be Forward Wanderers veteran midfielder Joseph Kamwendo is considering buying out his remaining contract before the closure of the local transfer window.

According to information made available to this publication, Kamwendo has already informed the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and his employers of his decision to buy out the remaining two and half years of his contract in order to force his way out of the club.

However, Wanderers have made it clear that the player will not be allowed to leave the club this transfer window until he honor his contract with the club.

Earlier this month, Kamwendo pleaded with Wanderers to let him join Masters Security on a one year loan deal so that he is able to take care of his sick mother in Mchinji but his bosses told him openly to take a compassionate leave instead of leaving the club.

It has been reported that Kamwendo does not want to stay at Wanderers this season.

Commenting on Kamwendo’s decision to buy out his contract, FAM’ Transfer System Manager Casper Jangale said:

“It’s difficult for local players to buy out their contracts because they have no buy out clauses,” he said.

Kamwendo’s rift with his employers emerged when he went to Japan with Peter Wadabwa for trials where, instead of doing trials with professional teams, he was forced to try his luck with amateur teams as professional clubs were on off season.

This development irked the former Caps and Orlando Pirates midfielder who made it clear that he would consider his future with the Nomads after being embarrassed with how Wanderers management organised the whole process.