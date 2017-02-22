Police to conduct campaign against school violence

As one of way of reducing violent protests in schools, Malawian police have introduced a sensational campaign named school outreach programme.

According to Kasungu Police spokesperson Edna Mzingwitsa, the school outreach programme will focus on how to avoid violence.

She said the programme is in response to a recent protest that occurred at Assemblies of God Private Secondary School in the district.

Mzingwitsa said the protest at the school occurred after students were barred from participating in Coca-Cola trophy.

“When we went at the scene we found that the violent students disappeared but we managed to arrest 10 of them,” she said.

She further uttered that few desks got damaged due to the incident.

Mzingwitsa however said the situation is currently calm after police arrested 10 of the students who are suspected to have been ring leaders.