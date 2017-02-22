John Lanjesi named Bullets captain

Defender John Lanjesi has been named as Nyasa Big Bullets’ new captain replacing Chiukepo Msowoya who joined Absa Premiership side Golden Arrows weeks ago, Malawi24 has learnt.

The People’s Team’s central defender will be deputized by Yamikani ‘ahead’ Fodya. Speaking following the appointment, Lanjesi said the Bullets captains will work hand in hand with Bullets’ experienced players.

“We will work with all Bullets players. We will not be working as individuals but we will work and we will be helped by Nyasa Big Bullets experienced players so as to ensure we have a good working relationship with all Bullets players,” said Lanjesi.

The former Civo United defender further assured all Nyasa Big Bullets fans that they will have a successful season come next season.

Last season Bullets captain was Chiukepo Msowoya and he was being deputized by Pilirani Zonda.