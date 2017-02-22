Chief rapes epileptic girl

Village Headman Kaombe of Mchinji is in police custody for raping a 15 year-old epileptic girl in the district.

Mchinji Police Spokesperson Kaitano Lubrino told Malawi24 that on the day of the rape the mother to the victim was surprised to note that her daughter was missing.

This prompted her and some of her neighbours to mount a search for the girl.

Later, the victim was found inside the house of the chief, an issue which forced elders to inspect the victim and they established that the girl was sexually abused by the suspect.

Efforts to manipulate the case started as it is evidenced that the case was reported to police five days later on February 15.

When the case was filed by the police, the victim was referred to Mchinji District Hospital for both examinations as well as treatment.

Two days later the chief was cornered and is in police custody where a charge of defilement has been opened against him and he will appear before court soon.

The suspected rapist whose real name is Mangani Mbulo hails from Kaombe village in the area of traditional authority Mlonyeni in Mchinji.