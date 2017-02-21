Malawian man hangs himself for being found HIV positive

A 49 year-old man identified as Sadiki Sumani has hanged himself to a tree after being tested HIV positive in Mangochi district.

According to Mangochi police spokesperson Rodrick Maida, Sumani had been sick for a long time and on February 16, 2017 he went to Makumba Health Centre for treatment.

While there the deceased thought of testing for HIV and was tested positive. This did not go well with him and on Friday he went missing.

“Search was conducted by the community and he was found dead after hanging himself on a tree with a rope in a nearby bush at Steven village on Saturday,” said Maida.

Postmortem conducted at Makumba Health Centre revealed that death was due to strangulation.

Meanwhile Mangochi Police Station is advising the general public that being HIV positive is not the end of the world rather the beginning of another chapter hence they should adhere to health instructions to prolong their lives.