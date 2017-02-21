Father cries for Madonna’s adopted Malawi children

The biological father of Madonna’s two Malawian children has claimed that he was “misinformed” on the conditions of the adoption.

Adam Mwale, a father to twins Ester and Stella who are currently in United States of America after a successful adoption by Madonna, disclosed that he thought the singer was only going to help his children with education.

He claimed to have been misled about the official agreement as he thought his children would be returned to him one day.

“I was told from the start that Esther and Stella were going to a rich woman’s home abroad, that she would give them a good education, then return them to me, to live with me and help all of my family.

“Now you are telling me the adoption is permanent. That cannot be true – I don’t want it to be true. I am their father and I will always be their father,” said Mwale.

The 40-year-old farmer – whose wife Patricia died while giving birth to the twins – denied reports that he abandoned the twins arguing that the judge was fed with “terrible lies.”

The father said he wanted help from the hospital to look after his twins, but was told that the orphanage was the best place for them. He added that everyone in his village understood he just wanted the best for his daughters.

Mwale remarried two years after Patricia’s death but still visited the twins regularly at the orphanage and worked to pay for their education.

He said he used to cycle the four-hour round trip to the orphanage everyday to see his daughters, and would buy them dresses and gifts, and that they would sit on his lap and laugh and play with him.

However judiciary spokesperson Mlenga Mvula has brushed aside the claims arguing that the man was aware of the conditions.

Mvula added that Mwale approved every condition for the adoption process.