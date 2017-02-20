Environmental expert happy with efforts to save forests

As Malawi is striving to increase its forest cover, an environmental expert Sosten Chiotcha has applauded the efforts of various stakeholders who have joined hands to bring back the glory of forests in the country.

The sentiments follow tree planting exercises that have been done in all the regions of Malawi by various stakeholders to replace trees during the 2016/17 rainy season.

Speaking at a tree planting ceremony at Chipiloni hill in Zomba organized by Puma energy and Blantyre Press club on Saturday, Chiotcha who is Regional Director of the Leadership for Environment and Development (LEAD) expressed gratitude to all stakeholders that have been geared to replace lost trees.

“So far the tree planting season is going well, many stakeholders are taking part, but these trees need care and I hope we are to be responsible on that as a country,” said Chiotcha.

He then called for the need to plant more trees arguing that Malawi is yet to meet the “demand” of trees in the country.

“We are yet to meet the demand of trees, looking at how people use everyday there is need to do more on tree planting in Malawi, and images of satellite shows that the forest cover is not impressive,” he added.

Images by National Aeronautical and Space Administration (NASA) show serious deforestation in the country’s forests including Mulanje Mountain.

President for Blantyre Press Club Blessings Kanache disclosed that the media group is to plant more trees to ensure forest cover.

“We have written a lot of stories on the need to plant trees and we felt the need to live by example by planting trees that’s why we have plans to move on to other regions of Malawi,” said Kanache.

Puma Energy Malawi Sales and marketing manager Joseph Chafumuka said the company will continue to support efforts aimed at maintaining forest cover in the country.

“This is part of our responsibility to bring glory to forests but also we understand how trees are important to people that’s why we are supporting this initiative of planting trees,” said Chafumuka.

President Peter Mutharika launched the 2016/2017 National Tree Planting season and the 2016 National Forestry Policy at Kalambo Primary School in Lilongwe with a repeated call to citizens to plant and protect trees.