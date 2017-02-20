Constituents fault MP over Nsanje-Marka Road

Nsanje South Parliamentarian is under fire for failing to push for a good road network involving the 27 kilometre Nsanje-Marka Road which is currently in very bad shape.

Concerned constituents including the business community have faulted their parliamentarian Thom Kamangira whom they said is doing nothing to press government to work on the road which is currently almost impassable.

The constituents said the development has affected their economic activities as they cannot do business as was the case when the road was in good condition.

“The situation has been worsened by heavy rains that have resulted in some parts of the road becoming impassable. Currently, it is not easy for us to do our economic activities

as the road cannot allow us to do so.

“Looking at the condition of the road, one cannot think that we have a Member of Parliament who put the lives of the constituents at heart. They will pay dearly come 2019,” warned one of the businessmen speaking anonymously.

However, the legislator, while acknowledging that the road is in poor state, trashed the people’s claims saying efforts have been made to address the concern.

Nsanje South Parliamentarian Thom Kamangira dismissed the people’s assertions saying he has been pushing for the same in Parliament.

Kamangira said such work cannot be implemented using the Constituency Development Funds (CDF) since big projects require huge sums of money. He then urged people in constituency to be patient saying government already has plans to address the problem.

Meanwhile trucks carrying relief food items are stuck at Nsanje Boma owing to impassability of the Nsanje-Marka Road.

Nsanje-Marka road is an M1 Road which connects to Mozambique in the Southern Region and Tanzania in the Northern Region.