Outspoken Rumphi East legislator Kamlepo Kalua has claimed that the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the maizegate scandal has evidence on the saga which investigators can use.

This follows fears that the inferno at the ministry of agriculture, irrigation and water development offices last week may have destroyed evidence.

Some quarters have suspected that the fire that gutted Minister of Agriculture George Chaponda’s office may have destroyed evidence for the investigations that the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) may conduct as recommended by the commission of inquiry.

However, Kalua has assured Malawians that crucial evidence on the maize deal is not only with the ministry of agriculture hence Malawians should not worry that the fire is to derail investigations.

“Aaah ayi, zimenezo ndinena kuti ayi chifukwa zonse zofunika tilinazo a Malawi asadele nkhawa zonse zilipo (aaah …no…On that I can say no because we have files containing evidence on the matter,” said Kalua.

He further assured Malawians that the country is not going to pay any money to Kaloswe Courier Limited which is suing Admarc for breach of contract.

“Kaloswe ndi company yomwe a Malawi ambiri alimo nde apanga sue kuti Malawi ilipile ma billions, mmmhuh… koma umboni tilinawo akayamba zaozo ma pepala alipo (Kaloswe is a company that is partly owned by Malawians and they have sued that Malawi should pay billions. But we have evidence,” he added.

Following the blaze, some quarters had their own theories regarding the fire at the ministry of agriculture offices but government said the inferno started due to an electrical fault.