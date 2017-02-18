Mutharika told to clear maizegate mess

…Anti-Chaponda demos justified



As pressure continues mounting on Malawi leader Peter Mutharika to fire Minister of agriculture, irrigation and water development George Chaponda over maizegate, a political scientist has urged the president to act in the interest of the nation.

This comes at a time when Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have been slated to hold vigils across the nation to force the president to fire Chaponda following reports of dubious transaction in the purchase of maize from Zambia.

The political analyst Wonderful Mkhutche urged Mutharika to fire Chaponda arguing that the ‘damage has been made already’.

“The whole situation is catastrophically building up because the President is living in denial and has party loyalties to fulfil. But the maizegate issue is tainting the image of the President and his commitment to the fight of corruption. If he acts, as recommended by the inquiry, it will be over. But largely, the damage has already been done.

“There is an assumption that Dr. Chaponda’s fate is being orchestrated by some people in the ruling party. It goes to say that there is a silent fight for power and succession. But with a full commission of inquiry saying that Dr. Chaponda’s dealing should be questioned and investigated, let us treat the issue to that extent. The issue is about Maizegate, for now,” said Mkhutche.

He further recommended the demonstrations against Chaponda arguing that the issue remains in the interest of Malawians.

“The national demos can be justified in the sense that this is about Maize, our staple food. The exorbitant prices have affected people across the country,” he added.

He further expressed worry that the delay to take action is making Malawians lose trust in Mutharika.

The Malawi leader has for several times refused to act on Chaponda as demanded by different stakeholders.

The development saw some CSOs obtaining a court injunction against Chaponda to give room for smooth investigations by the inquiries.