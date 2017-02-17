No important files were lost in Chaponda’s office fire – ACB

The fire that gutted the offices of Minister of Agriculture George Chaponda did not destroy any files that might be used to investigate him, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has said.

In an interview with the local media, head of the Bureau Lucas Kondowe said that ACB had collected all the materials that it would need for the investigation.

“Files had already been handed over to us and we have been investigating the issue, so the fire did not cause any damage,” said Kondowe.

He added that the Board was doing anything within its power to make sure that the investigation was concluded in good time.

“This is a complicated issue and will take us time to finalise, however noting that it is also an urgent issue, we are doing everything to complete it in good time,”he said.

Agriculture minister George Chaponda is under investigation over the role he played in the maizegate.

He is accused of colluding with Transglobe to steal money from the Malawi government.