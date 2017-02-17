Nasaf Party resurrects under Laudon Malingamoyo

Late James Nyondo’s National Salvation Front (Nasaf) is now under new leadership and the party has revealed plans to change Malawi for the better.

Nasaf was once led by Nyondo who died in 2015 and now one of the political analysts in the country Laudon Malingamoyo Phiri has taken over the party with big plans.

Confirming to Malawi24, Phiri said he is now the interim president of Nasaf.

“My predecessor James Mbowe Nyondo earnestly sought the welfare of Malawians may his soul rest in eternal peace. His selfless life and how he met death will forever remain precious heritage to me,” said Malingamoyo Phiri tol Malawi24.

He added that the party wants to introduce new politics in the country whereby Malawians will be offered equal opportunities regardless of tribe, gender, race and religion as Nasaf desires to create a better Malawi.

He also said that Nasaf will offer better education to Malawians fit for development adding that he believes Malawi’s education needs an overhaul from kindergarten to elementary then to secondary school.

“Our universities should become the powerhouse of generating human capital for development, we will remove tuition from our public universities to create room for equal access to tertiary education which is aimed at creating human capital,” he said.

Phiri however welcomed the community colleges initiative government is implementing though he warned it must not become an alternative to universities.

The Nasaf leaders said the health sector also need serious attention and as Nasaf they believe a healthy nation can be a productive community.

Malingamoyo Phiri added that there is need to create wealth in the country and stop singing the song of poverty eradication.

“The country has had a problem of recycled politicians deceiving Malawians as some politicians had not made long term practical development agendas and Nasaf believes that policies that have brought paralysis must be dealt with ruthlessly,” he said.

Commenting on the issue that he was a political analyst and now he is a politician, Malingamoyo Phiri said a political analyst is also a politician because one cannot analyse what he does not understand.

“After seeing the old politics failing Malawians I thought the solution was not to fold hands and do nothing as leaving responsibility to irresponsible people will just cause us to complain,” he said.

He added that he strongly feel the need to bring old politics to its knees.

“Over 50 years of independence Malawi is still rated the poorest country in the world despite that the country has been in peace as compared to Mozambique, Zambia, and Tanzania,” he said.