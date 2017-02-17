ATI shows APM is delivering on campaign promises – Analyst

President Peter Mutharika’s signing of the long awaited Access to Information (ATI) Bill into law shows that his government is committed to its campaign promises, a political analyst has said.

The Access to Information Bill had been shunned by previous governments but the Mutharika administration tabled it in Parliament where it was passed before being assented to by the president.

Speaking to Malawi24, one of the political scientists in the country Wonderful Mkhutche from Chancellor College said Mutharika has lived up to his campaign promise.

“It is good that the president has lived up to his campaign promise to have the bill signed and the bill is important for democracy as it will enable the availability of information to all who need it,” said Mkhutche.

According to Mkhutche, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is committed to its campaign promises.

“The signing of the ATI bill shows how committed the party is to its campaign promises and come 2019, the party will be referring to this move as one of the promises fulfilled,” he said.

Mkhutche said the party has shown a good political character and should it remain true to its other promises, can be assured of a renewed mandate to be in power in the next general elections.

To all Malawians, said Mkhutche, the new law means that the system has opened up and has taken a step further to citizens’ march towards consolidation.

Mkhutche advised Malawians to use the law to their advantage and use all its benefits rightly.

Meanwhile, Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) has commended Mutharika for signing into law the Access to Information Bill.