MISA Malawi happy with ATI law

The Media Institute of South Africa (MISA) has applauded the signing of Access to Information (ATI) Bill into law.

On Wednesday, government officials revealed that President Peter Mutharika has signed the much awaited ATI bill to be a law after legislators passed the bill last year.

Reacting on the development, MISA Malawi has applauded the new law arguing that it will help to bring accountability and transparency in the country.

Speaking to the media, MISA Malawi vice chairperson Yvonne Sundu said media practitioners are to strive to expose corruption that has marred this country.

Sundu further applauded the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government for keeping its campaign promise.

For over ten years ATI bill has been a song that many stakeholders sung near the ears of legislators for them to give attention to the bill and approve it in Parliament.

Strides on the bill were noted last year in December when lawmakers resolved to have the bill passed and all that remained was for the president to give his signature for the bill to be a law.