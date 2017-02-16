Man jailed for raping two boys

An 18-year-old man has been sentenced to 66 months imprisonment with hard labour for raping two boys.

The convict, Chikondi Banda, was reported to have invited two boys to a rest house at Linthipe Trading Centre where he promised to give them money.

State prosecutor Levi Mangani told the Lilongwe senior resident magistrate court on Tuesday that the two boys complied with Banda’s invitation and followed him to the room where he ended up raping them.

Banda was later convicted after he pleaded guilty to the charge of sodomy, which is contrary to section 153 (a) of Malawi’s penal code.

Mangani pleaded for a stiff punishment arguing that sodomy is a serious offense, hence the rapist had to be dealt with.

In his ruling senior resident magistrate Chisomo Msokera slapped Banda with five years and six months in jail.

The convict comes from Chiutsa village, Traditional Authority (TA) Chikowi in Zomba district.