Malawian boy comes back from the dead: two Families fight over him

Two unrelated families in Mchinji are in a tug of war over a sixteen-year-old boy identified as Michael Katugwa who has risen from the dead ten years after his death.

Village headman Sitima of traditional authority Zulu in the district has told Mchinji Police Station that in his village there has been commotion since the resurfacing of the boy who is alleged to have resurrected last month and has attracted many people from all walks flocking into his village to see him.

Confirming the development to Malawi24, Mchinji Police Spokesperson Kaitano Lubrino said police have gathered that the parents of the boy Mr. and Mrs. Katugwa have happily welcomed their last born son back.

“The father said that their son died in 2007 at Mchinji District Hospital while at the age of six after a short illness,” Lubrino told Malawi24.

The boy who is in a normal state of humanity is remembering and can narrate things before his death was pronounced.

Currently he has revealed that he did not die and was not buried in the grave but what he remembers is that during his funeral ceremony instead of his body being taken to the grave, he was concealed within the house and later he just realized he was in Mozambique where he joined his friends in a certain mansion where he stayed for the whole period without coming out.

He further said that, day by day, he could notice one boy after another leaving the house to unknown destination up until one day they remained six in number and this is also the same time watchmen who manned the premise became compassionate for them and released them all.

The boy who was born on September 3, 2001 also added that luckily enough, just because the premises where he alleges to have been forcefully harboured is near Muloza Boarder in Mulanje he therefore used well-wishers to take him home.

But things started to fall apart in the village after another family which comes from a similar village name but from another Traditional Authority Mduwa in Mchinji led by Mrs. Potrocio Adamson 51, came and approached the chief claiming the boy to be her son who also died some years ago.

This development prompted the villagers to involve the police to amicably sort out the issue with professional expertise.

Meanwhile the police are handling the issue and have engaged mediation in which the two parties have entered to establish the truth about the matter.