Magical Gaba the kingpin of unstoppable Bidvest Wits

The former Nyasa Big Bullets forward produced another man of the match performance to give the Absa Premiership League leaders a priceless victory in a topsy-turvy match at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.

It was a mesmeric, majestic and magical. It was Gabadinho Mhango. Bidvest Wits’ Malawian genius has been in glorious form throughout the season so far, but his performance in the 2-1 win at Pirates was the kind that will make every Wits fan’s jaw drop.

Mhango, who scored twice after coming from the bench last week, got his opener in the 29th minute when he neatly beat two defenders before slotting past Pirates shot-stopper Jackson Mabokgwane.

The lethal forward then completed his brace in added time when he brilliantly headed past Mabokgwane into the top corner to double Wits’ advantage.

And despite Pirates pulling one back through Happy Jele, the Flames international continued to torment the Soweto giants when he forced Pirates goalkeeper to handle the ball outside his area in an attempt to stop Mhango, forcing the referee to show the shot-stopper a straight red card.

After the match, Mhango deservedly won the man of the match award after producing another fantastic performance in front of thousands of Pirates supporters.

Not only did he score the brace with superb finishes, but he was the main man as the league leaders dominated the game to pile more misery on Pirates who have now gone six games without a win.

Having joined Wits as a free agent from Bloemfontein Celtic, the 23-year-old instantly adapted to life at the Clever Boys and has been very influential for the pacesetters, helping them to win MTN8 in the on-going-season.

Alongside Elias Pelembe and Mahlambi, he forms key part of the most frightening front three in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).