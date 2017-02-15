Malawi Housing Corporation warns of fake agents

The Malawi Housing Cooperation (MHC) has advised Malawians not to be deceived by tricksters who claim they are MHC agents.

This is coming at a time when there are complaints from different quarters over the increased number of tricksters who steal money from Malawians seeking houses

Spokesperson for Malawi Housing Corporation Ernestina Lunguzi said the organisation does not have any agents.

She said the tricksters are taking advantage of people who are desperately in need of houses.

“What these agents are doing is that they are collecting money from people seeking houses from Malawi Housing Corporation which is not the way our cooperation offer houses,” said Lunguzi.

She added that people who want to get a house from MHC are asked to fill forms which are found at National Bank branches and they do not go through agents.