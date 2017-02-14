Veep, wife’s photos go viral on social media

Photos of Vice President Saulos Chilima and Second Lady Mary Chilima interacting with flood victims in Lilongwe have gone viral on social media.

The photos that are showing Malawi veep Chilima with two young boys and his wife Mary carrying a baby have been hailed by many including Balaka Parliamentarian Lucius Banda.

Writing on his Facebook page Banda hoped that the vice president would someday become president.

“I have a feeling, that someday soon! This country shall have no boss but a father, no first lady but a mother, It shall have no president but a leader, I have a feeling that we shall go back into a competition of good humanity for there will be a medal for patriotism when evil shall be shameful and good shall be praised l have a feeling today,” wrote Banda.

Malawi veep with his wife cheered flood victims in Lilongwe on Friday where they donated various items to the people.

During the visit, Chilima assured the victims that Malawi government will make sure that they are helped accordingly.

Recently Lilongwe Mayor Desmond Bikoko called upon several stakeholders to donate to the flood victims.