Division rocks Bullets family over executive polls

Some section of Nyasa Big Bullets trustees committee wants the polls to be cancelled but the newly elected supporters committee says Bullets’ constitution must be followed.

According to reports, the majority of Bullets’ board of trustees are against the polls in favor of commercialization in line their sponsor’ demands.

However, the trustees Chairman James Busile says, as per Bullets’ constitution, main executive’ elections must take place next month.

Busile’s sentiments have been welcomed by the supporters committee through Chairman Stone Mwamadi.

“We must follow our constitution. We cannot have an interim committee yet the constitution is clear on this one. We must hold the the elections to have a legitimate main executive committee,” said Mwamadi to the local media.

However, Malinda Chinyama, who is championing the commercialization drive at Bullets and who happens to be one of the board of trustees, says polls will only hamper the team’s commercialization dreams.

“We cannot continue running the club the way it is being run right now, in modern days, a club is run by administrators and they are the ones who champion commercialization drive.”

“Look at Bullets, 50 years of existance but it has nothing, it’s time to change how the club is being run. Let’s commercialize the club and forget about the polls,” he said.

It has been reported that the said elections will take place in the first week of March.

Current Bullets Chairman Noel Lipipa will compete with former Chairman Kondi Msungama for the position. Higger Mkandawire is vying for the General Secretary position alongside Harold Fote.

Bruce Tambwali, Alex Gondwe and Trust Nkhoma are all vying for the treasurer’ position.