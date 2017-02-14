Chakwera fires Kabwila, Njobvuyalema

The opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has fired legislators Jessie Kabwila and Joseph Njobvuyalema from the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

The development follows a disciplinary process over the parliamentarians’ involvement in an attack at the party’s headquarters in Lilongwe.

Confirming the development, MCP second deputy secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka said the disciplinary committee has dropped the two from the NEC but it has reinstated them as party members.

He however disclosed that the committee has put the two on close monitor while they cease to be members of the NEC.

MCP witnessed internal political bickering that hatched from alleged poor leadership of the party’s president Lazarus Chakwera.

The political wrangles saw the party’s headquarters facing an attack by fellow members who opposed the leadership style of Chakwera.