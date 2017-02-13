Martse’s Tchweee!! leading in downloads

Hiphop star Martse has has a good February as his single “Tchweee!!” has been the most downloaded song in the first two weeks of February.

At the time of writing, “Tchweee!!” had hit over 49,000 downloads and over 106,000 plays on www.malawi-music.com taking top spot on the list of top ten most downloaded songs of February.

Malinga Mafia’s piece titled “Informa” took the 10th spot after grabbing 6,661 downloads.

Speaking in an interview with our reporter on Friday, the ‘Mwano’ star said this is an encouraging development and will motivate him as he is working to release an album soon.

“For starters am cool with it, it is just showing that my audience is growing really its promising and am just happy about it,” said Martse.

The artist further said he will release two more tracks for free which will also be featured in his upcoming album.

“The album will have 11 tracks and the two new tracks will be featured in the album. Most of the songs were done by me but there are some tracks I featured Lulu, Sonye and Bepo C. It is going to be complete soon,” he added.

The single “Tchwee!!” was produced by AK and Janta, and is being seconded on the list by a track titled “We Run the City” by DJ Sley featuring Tsar Leo, Episodz, Hyphen, Third Eye and Cyclone.

Born Martin Nkhata, Martse was named the best hip-hop artist at the Urban Music Party awards last year.