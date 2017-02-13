Machinga albinos shot in the arm

Youths in Machinga have lived an example of giving as they have donated assorted items to people with albinism in the district.

St James Anglican Youth Club donated notebooks, bags of maize, maize flour, laundry and bathing soap to people with albinism over the weekend.

Chairperson of the club Pemphero Kakhomba could not hide her gratitude saying the club has managed to achieve its charity work through a well-wisher Leo Chimbwanya who gave the group the items.

“We are very grateful today that we have managed to give some basic needs to people with albinism,” said Kakhomba.

She further pleaded to people who can come to the rescue of other people in need of help to do so, arguing that the area has more vulnerable people who needs help.

“Those that may wish to help in achieving our dream to reaching to more people can do so. Our area has a lot of people that need help, talking about the elderly the number is just big,” she added.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24, Chimbwanya disclosed that the donation was made possible through companies that came to the rescue of plea of the youths.

“I alone could not manage to buy the assorted items but I had that passion to help that’s why I approached some companies who gave me this donation that I have handed over to the youths who are sharing to our fellow brothers and sisters with albinism,” said Chimbwanya.

Machinga is one the districts that registered brutal attacks against people with albinism in Malawi due to ritual myths.

The youths in the district hoped the donation will show people with albinism that they are loved and break down the wall of stigma that led to the “senseless” attacks.