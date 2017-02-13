LL Mayor calls for donations to flood victims

Lilongwe City Mayor Desmond Bikoko has called on well-wishers to donate to residents who were affected by floods on Friday in Malawi’s Capita City.

In his remarks, Bikoko said Lilongwe City Council has worked tirelessly to find the number of households affected by the floods and the extent of the damage.

“Over 1,000 households have been affected in some way: 400 households in Mtandile, 18 households in Area 49, 100 households in Area 47, 4 households in Area 14, 36 households in Area 25, 20 households in Kauma, 210 households in Mgona, 230 households in Nankhaka and 10 households in Area 24,” said Bikoko.

“We have provided the victims in all affected areas with relief items such as food, blankets, mosquito nets, medicine and chlorine,” Bikoko said.

Bikoko added that donations can be made through contacting the Chief Executive Officer of Lilongwe City Council.

There have been two deaths due to drowning and two injuries during the floods.

Malawi Veep Saulos Chilima and Leader of Opposition Lazarus Chakwera also visited the victims and donated various items to them.

In his remarks, Chakwera hailed the Malawi Defence Force for fast response to the disaster that saw the soldiers rescuing two students.

The leader of opposition then called upon government to help the victims with basic needs in this time.

On his part, Malawi Veep Saulos Chilima assured the flood victims that government will tirelessly help them in this situation when they are lacking various basic needs due to the floods.