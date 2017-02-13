Admarc demolishes house on encroached land

The Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (Admarc) through Blantyre City Council (BCC) has demolished a house built on its land at Mzedi along Chiradzulu road in Blantyre.

Residents on Sunday morning were shocked to see the house resting on the ground after BCC officials in the company of armed police carried a demolition operation.

While confirming the development, group village head Mphonyiwa of the area faulted Admarc saying the land belongs to the villagers.

“I just heard boys crying and I rushed to the site but police officers blocked me saying I was not allowed and I told them that am the chief of the area and they allowed me come near to the building. In ten minutes the building was destroyed,” said Mphonyiwa.

While in tears, the owner of the house Jessie Mtonya wondered why BCC demolished the house out of many on the encroached land.

She further cried for the over seven years she took to build the house.

BCC spokesperson Anthony Kasunda said the council was doing the operation on behalf of Admarc.

In 2015 Admarc officials served a notice to the villagers warning them that the company wanted to use the land.

“Malowa ndi [a] Admarc Limited. Nthawi ina iliyonse tiwagwiritsa ntchito choncho simukuloledwa kulima kapena kumangapo. Zikomo (This land belongs to Admarc. We plan to use it anytime. Therefore, you are not allowed to cultivate or build on this land. Thank you),” read the notice by Admarc.

However the villagers claim the land was given to them by their forefathers before Admarc claimed ownership.