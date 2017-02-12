Ramadhan not interested in buying new players

The Burundian tactician signed a two year deal with Nyasa Big Bullets to continue his role as head coach but he has made it clear that he does not want to add new players to the current squad.

Nsanzurwimo Ramadhan has told Bullets executive committee to keep the K17 million meant for buying new players as his plans are to work with the current squad.

Bullets recruited Chimango Kayira on a free transfer but are yet to add more players to the squad.

However, Ramadhan says the current squad is good enough to restore the team’s lost glory.

“I am not interested in buying new players because the current squad is good enough to restore the lost glory. The team finished second and just a point below Kamuzu Barracks last season, don’t you think it’s capable of reclaiming the Super League title next season?

“Let Bullets use the K17 million in motivating the players we have but not adding more players, what if I don’t use them next season? I am very happy with the squad I have and I am not planning to release some of the players,” he said.

Bullets were targeting Stanley Sanudi and Isaac Kaliati from rivals Be Forward Wanderers as well as Victor Limbani from Silver Strikers.

However, with Bullets’ shot-stopper Ernest Kakhobwe set to force a move to Chingale FC of Mozambique, it is still not known as to whether Ramadhan will replace the former Bvumbwe Research, Wanderers and Azam Tigers goalkeeper who won the best goalkeeper award last season.