Gemini Major intends to fill Bingu Stadium

Malawi’s dancehall export to South Africa Gemini major has hinted at a possible music concert at the state of the art Bingu International Stadium in Lilongwe.

The Family Tree record label member is targeting a fill up of the facility, a tendency synonymous with his boss Cassper Nyovest. He made this known to the public on Saturday in a Facebook post.

However his post came in the form of soliciting views from the public. The South African based MC wanted to find out if it would be a good idea to have a concert at the stadium.

“Malawi, can we do Bingu Stadium? Home coming, 60 000 people, y’all got me?” he wrote.

The post attracted mixed reactions with some supporting the move while others discouraged him basing their arguments on Malawi’s current economic footing.

Majority of those who supported the idea advised the musician to come with some major artists from South Africa as that will guarantee a fill up of the country’s largest sports facility. People mostly want his homecoming to be in the company of Cassper Nyovest who traces his roots to Malawi.

Gemini Major last performed in the country at the Urban Music Party Awards late last year as a guest artist. He gave patrons value for their money having killed it on stage.

His hit song, ragga ragga, is among the current great songs in Africa with airplays in Nigeria, Ghana, and South Africa among others.

Gemini Major is another flag career for Malawi. He is also making a name in production.