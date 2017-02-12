Fans back Chitipa United’s decision to use Karonga Stadium

Football fans have supported Chitipa United’s decision to use Karonga Stadium as the team’s home ground for all its 2017 Tnm Super League home games.

Football fans who commented on a Malawi24 story on the issue, supported the club’s decision with some saying the newly promoted side has chosen a stadium which is close to Chitipa.

“It is better for them to be using Karonga Stadium because Mzuzu Stadium is very far from Chitipa,” said Willard Greasham.

Another fan Jussab Kunlombah said Karonga Stadium will be a good home ground for the newly promoted Tnm Super League side who will be travelling for all their 2017 Super League games.

While Haward Matsimbe criticised fans who claimed that Karonga is too far for Blantyre based sides.

“I don’t see any reason why people are complaining that Karonga stadium is too far for Blantyre teams. Chitipa United will also be travelling from Chitipa to Blantyre when they have assignments with Blantyre based Super League sides,” Matsimbe said.