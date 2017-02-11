Nkhotakota Prison to have new block

In an effort to fight overcrowding in prison cells, Nkhotakota District Council has vowed to construct a new prison block at Nkhotakota Prison.

In his remarks when Zokonda Amayi Dwangwa Chapter visited Nkhotakota Prison on Wednesday, Councillor James Spider who is vice chairperson of the council said plans are there to construct a new prison block in the district.

According to councillor Spider, the council is expected to use Local Development Funds from government of Malawi to accomplish the project.

“Time has come for local leaders in the district to join hands in assisting our brothers who are in prison,” said Spider.

Speaking at the same function, Superintendent Peterkins Nsini who is officer in charge of Nkhotakota prison commended Zokonda Amayi team for the timely gesture.

According to Nsini, Nkhotakota Prison has the second biggest prison population in central region hence needs massive support to improve.

“Despite being highly congested, Nkhotakota is one of the prisons in the country with more disciplined inmates,” he added.

Speaking on behalf of the Zokonda Amayi team, Mercy Maganga who is the chairperson expressed her sincere thanks to the management for allowing them to cheer the inmates.

Maganga further said Zokonda Amayi group was formed to assist less privileged persons such as orphans, people with disabilities, and prisoners.

“The sum of K750,000 which has been used to buy food items donated here, is a fruit of our monthly contributions,” Maganga said.

She however advised inmates to be exemplary in society after completion of their jail terms.

Nkhotakota prison has a capacity of 250 but now it is accommodating over 500 inmates.