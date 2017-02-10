Devotion: Leave a legacy

Gen 5:25-27b And Methuselah lived an hundred eighty and seven years, and begat Lamech: And Methuselah lived after he begat Lamech seven hundred eighty and two years, and begat sons and daughters:And all the days of Methuselah were nine hundred sixty and nine years: and he died.

Methuselah is the man who lived the longest according to the Bible. He lived for 969 years but the Bible records only three things that he did. The first one is that he lived 969 years, the second one is that he bore sons and daughters including Lamech and the third one is that he died.

According to what is recorded, his impact was on his wife by bearing her sons and daughters, and on his sons and daughters by raising them. Nobody else is mentioned as being affected by the longest living person. According to what was recorded, he almost lived for himself and his immediate family. This is what was recorded for the 969 years that he lived.

Methuselah is hardly mentioned in any other scriptures in the Bible except very few. Even in Hebrew 11 where our ancestors of faith are mentioned, Methuselah is never mentioned. Yet he was the man who lived longer than anyone else. In short there was no tangible legacy which is recorded as being left by him.

Compare to people like Paul the Apostle, Daniel, Esther, Joseph and our Lord Jesus. These were not even one tenth of Methuselahs years but were able to achieve a lot in life. Daniel and Joseph were believers and politicians in foreign lands. Paul was a Preacher of the gospel. Esther was Senior wife of the King. One thing that is common in all of these is that they never lived just for themselves and their families but also for the others.

In some circumstances they sacrificed their lives for others. They accepted to move out of their comfort zone for the betterment of others. They had all the freedom to live for themselves but they refused. In the end they left a legacy and the world talks about them.

How do you live your life? The way you live your life will determine whether you will be a next Methuselah or not. Dont live just for yourself and your immediate family. Live also for others. Leave a legacy that will be recorded. 1John 3:16 By this we know love, because he laid down his life for us. And we ought to lay down our lives for the brothers.

