Chaponda has last laugh as Supreme Court quashes his suspension

Minister of Agriculture, George Chaponda, has been reinstated as the minister after CSOs bid to have him suspended fell flat in the Supreme Court of Appeal in Blantyre.

CSOs moved the Mzuzu High Court to suspend Chaponda over his alleged role in the infamous Maizegate saga. The CSOs argued that for investigations to be fair, Chaponda should be relieved of his duties.

However when President Peter Mutharika refused to fire his beloved minister whom it is alleged is being groomed to be the next after Mutharika, CSOs petitioned the Courts to suspend Chaponda.

In a landmark ruling, High Court Judge John Chirwa granted the CSOs an injunction restraining Chaponda from acting as a minister. An appeal to have the injunction relieved by the Attorney General at the same Court was unsuccessful.

The matter was brought before Supreme Court Justice, Dunstain Mwaungulu, by the Attorney General so that he could reverse the decision of the High Court.

Delivering his ruling on Friday, 10 February 2017, Mwaungulu agreed with the Attorney General that the High Court erred in its granting of an injunction to the CSOs.

Mwaungulu indicated that the Court overstepped its mandate as the power to hire or fire a minister rests with the President and subsequently the suspension of a minister.

Mwaungulu also indicated that there was no law requiring the suspension of a person if they are under investigation.

Chaponda has therefore been reinstated as the minister.