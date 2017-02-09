Student drowns in dam in Mchinji

A form one student from Takondwa Community Day Secondary School in Mchinji has died after drowning in a dam.

Confirming the development to Malawi24, Mchinji police spokesperson Kaitano Lubrino said that the young man Joseph Shoes, 20, on Tuesday left home for Lusa Dam within Estate 69 to catch fish.

According to Lubrino, while there it is reported that the young man decided to take a swim but when he dived into the dam he got trapped by some water plants and failed to emerge out.

“He was discovered floating by villagers some hours later in the day,” said Lubrino.

Following the report, the police in conjunction with medical practitioners from Mchinji District Hospital conducted a postmortem where cause of death was established to be suffocation as secondary to drowning.

The deceased Joseph hailed from Elia village Traditional Authority Nyoka in Mchinji.

Meanwhile the police through Mchinji Police Station are appealing to the general public to desist or be conscious when crossing flooded rivers mainly this rainy season when most parts of the country are experiencing heavy rainfall.

Communities are further warned to render necessary caution when swimming as the water levels in dams, rivers, and lakes have risen.