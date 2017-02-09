Nankhumwa appointed acting leader of House

Malawi’s minister of local government and rural development Kondwani Nankhumwa has been appointed acting leader of the House in Parliament following suspension of minister of agriculture irrigation and water development George Chaponda.

On Monday this week a controversial debate sparked in Parliament as some opposition legislators demanded that Nankhumwa who was the deputy to Chaponda should take lead of government business.

However, speaker Richard Msowoya said his office was yet to receive official information on Chaponda’s suspension.

The debate on Chaponda as leader of house flared to the next day and the second deputy speaker Clement Chiwaya maintained the remarks of speaker Msowoya.

On Wednesday Msowoya told the House that President Peter Mutharika has directed that Nankhumwa is to act on behalf of Chaponda until the supreme court of appeal decide otherwise.

The ruling on Chaponda’s suspension at the highest court in Malawi has been scheduled to Friday as Justice Dunstain Mwaungulu takes his time to go through the documents from the Attorney General (AG) Kalekeni Kaphale and lawyer representing the Civil Society Organizations (CSOS) which brought the issue at hand in court.

The CSOs faulted the decision to have Chaponda in office despite an inquiry that among other things is trying to find out if he had a role in the maize scandal.