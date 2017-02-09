Expansion works at KIA begin tomorrow

President Peter Mutharika will on Friday attend a groundbreaking ceremony for expansion and rehabilitation works at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA).

The project will include the expansion and rehabilitation of the terminal building at the airport.

There will also be installation of new equipment such as aircraft surveillance system, all aimed at upgrading KIA to standards befitting its name as an International Airport.

Government of Japan has made the project possible through a K25 billion grant which was made available following a Malawi government request.

Malawi hopes the project will boost trade and industry as more airlines will come to do business in the country since the project will help the airport accommodate more aircraft capacity when it is completed.

KIA was built in 1977 during the Malawi Congress Party era.