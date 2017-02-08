MDF plans to recruit soldiers

After spending a number of years without recruiting soldiers, the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) has disclosed that it will soon conduct a recruitment exercise for new soldiers in the country.

Speaking in Lilongwe at Kamuzu Barracks, MDF Commander Griffin Supuni Phiri disclosed that all resources are ready for the recruitment of new Malawi Defence Force officers.

“As you know that it took years without recruiting soldiers, MDF will soon do the exercise,” Phiri said.

However, Phiri did not disclose the exact dates when the recruitment exercise will be conducted.

Last year social media was rocked by speculations claiming that Malawi Defence Force was inviting people to join the military.

Malawi Defence Force refuted the claims saying that it did not have plans of conducting the recruitment exercise that time.