Recent News
You are at: » » Gaba bags a brace in Bidvest impressive win
Gabadinho Mhango

Gaba bags a brace in Bidvest impressive win

42
By on Sports

Gabadinho Mhango struck twice to inspire Bidvest Wits to a comfortable 5-0 victory over Ajax Cape Town to go top of the standings in the Absa Premier League on Tuesday night.

Mhango scored just a minute after coming on as a second half substitute when he pounced on a mistake Ajax shot-stopper Jody February.

The former Nyasa Big Bullets forward then completed his brace in the 78th minute for the Clever Boys to take his tally to seven goals this season, four short of current leading scorer Tendai Ndoro of Orlando Pirates.

Gabadinho Mhango

Gabadinho Mhango scored twice from the bench.

Mhango is enjoying his form in South Africa ever since moving to the Clever Boys from Bloemfontein Celtic last summer.

Meanwhile, newly signed Golden Arrows striker Chiukepo Msowoya could make his debut tonight when his team travel to Pretoria to play SuperSport United in another epic encounter.

Msowoya signed a six month deal with Arrows in the just ended January transfer window and is hoping to extend his contract beyond the summer.

The former Bullets forward was the second highest scorer with 17 goals last season in the TNM Super League.

Share.

Related Posts

42 Comments

  19. Kelvin Spencer James Kalulu on

    Inu a Kayira Shu ngati tinakanika kupanga qualify group ya Guinea Zimbabwe ndi Lesotho..
    Musayembekezere zabwino pa Morocco ndi Cameron… Mwina ma 1-1 pa Madagascar/Comoros..,
    Komanso amene adaonera Madagascar ku Cosafa atha kundivomereza… Their Footie has really improved.. Ife tinakakamira Surestream Academy kulowa Superleague… That was the end of our Future boys…
    Look at Enerst Tambe.. Thuso Paipi.. Levie Maganizo.. Mike Nkwate … Mark Fodya … They r good footballers but akukakamizidwa kusewera level yoti si size yawo… Under 17, 20, 23 zimabwera pomwe FAM yafunira… Palibe chomwe a Malawi tingachite in African Football..

    Look at Uganda.. Tanzania.. Kenya… Mozambique.. Anali matimu opoyira kwa ife… But blew it away

    Reply

Leave a Reply