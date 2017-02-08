Gaba bags a brace in Bidvest impressive win

Gabadinho Mhango struck twice to inspire Bidvest Wits to a comfortable 5-0 victory over Ajax Cape Town to go top of the standings in the Absa Premier League on Tuesday night.
Mhango scored just a minute after coming on as a second half substitute when he pounced on a mistake Ajax shot-stopper Jody February.
The former Nyasa Big Bullets forward then completed his brace in the 78th minute for the Clever Boys to take his tally to seven goals this season, four short of current leading scorer Tendai Ndoro of Orlando Pirates.
Mhango is enjoying his form in South Africa ever since moving to the Clever Boys from Bloemfontein Celtic last summer.
Meanwhile, newly signed Golden Arrows striker Chiukepo Msowoya could make his debut tonight when his team travel to Pretoria to play SuperSport United in another epic encounter.
Msowoya signed a six month deal with Arrows in the just ended January transfer window and is hoping to extend his contract beyond the summer.
The former Bullets forward was the second highest scorer with 17 goals last season in the TNM Super League.
