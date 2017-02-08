Chitipa United to use Karonga Stadium as home ground

Newly promoted Malawi Super League side Chitipa United have opted to use Karonga Stadium ground as the team’s home ground in the 2017 Tnm Super League season, Malawi24 can report.

The club’s general secretary Marshall Mwenechanya told Malawi24 that they have selected Karonga Stadium as their home ground for all their Super League games next season.

“Our home ground will be Karonga stadium and we are hoping that the stadium will be completed at the end of this month (February) and will be ready for use,” said Marshall.

When asked why they have selected Karonga stadium as their home ground, the Chitipa general secretary said Karonga stadium is the only stadium that is close to Chitipa.

“It is the only stadium which is close to us since we will be playing every game in the league away from our own backyard,” he said.

This means that Chitipa United will be the first ever Super League team to use Karonga Stadium as their home ground in the Tnm Super League.

Chitipa’s decision to be using Karonga Stadium will reduce pressure on Mzuzu Stadium as two Mzuzu based Tnm Super League sides, Moyale Barracks and Mzuni, already use the stadium as their home ground.